Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 61 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $448.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $458.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

