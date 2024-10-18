Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8 %

DHI opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

