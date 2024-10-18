Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $28,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 20.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $154.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

