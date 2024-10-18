Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $37,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.8 %

AOS stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

