Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

