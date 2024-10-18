Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.