Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 147 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

