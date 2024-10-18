Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 1,368 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at about $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at about $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $1,096,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

