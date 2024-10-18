Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.89.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

