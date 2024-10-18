Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.27 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.