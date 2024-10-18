Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UPS

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

