Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACHC. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

ACHC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -423.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

