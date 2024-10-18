Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Moderna Q3 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.00) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.18.

Moderna Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

