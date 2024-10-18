Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HON Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International stock opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.62. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

