Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) versus NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Head to Head Review

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and NetSol Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $161.77 million 0.39 -$12.22 million ($0.48) -3.17 NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.57 $680,000.00 ($0.38) -8.08

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zenvia has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zenvia and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -13.11% -13.30% -6.47% NetSol Technologies 1.11% 1.77% 1.14%

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Zenvia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

