Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

