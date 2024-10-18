Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

