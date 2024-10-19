105,924 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 7.1 %

ABCL opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 463.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

