13,600 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGN opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

