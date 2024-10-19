17,053 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

