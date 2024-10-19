18,300 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.