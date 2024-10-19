23,107 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

