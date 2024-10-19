25,232 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 104.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 810.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,279.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,019 shares of company stock valued at $349,879. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.