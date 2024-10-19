2,640 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.08.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

