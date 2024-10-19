31,685 Shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE CEV opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $261,024.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,173.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,180.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.