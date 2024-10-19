3,186 Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RBCAA opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,496.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,172.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

