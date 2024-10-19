3,873 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,166.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

