4,409 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

