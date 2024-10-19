7,014 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

