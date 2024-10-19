7,076 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:FMAY opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

