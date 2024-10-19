758 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $293.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

