8,528 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -506.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

