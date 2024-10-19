8,891 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $18,628,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 250,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

