Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of WMS opened at $157.41 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

