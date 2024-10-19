AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

