Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.