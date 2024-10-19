Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

