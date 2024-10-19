Ai Upstream Llc Purchases 1,175,000 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.