Ai Upstream Llc Purchases 1,175,000 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Upstream Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.88.
Upstream Bio Company Profile
