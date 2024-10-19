Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.