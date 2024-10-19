Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 493.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameren by 137.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

