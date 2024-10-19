American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stake Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.98 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

