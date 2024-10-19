Analysts Offer Predictions for FOLD Q2 Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

