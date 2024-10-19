Analysts Set Expectations for AT&T’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

