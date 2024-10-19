Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands Q2 Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

CAG stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 633,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.