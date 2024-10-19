Analyzing Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enliven Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Phibro Animal Health 3 2 0 0 1.40

Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.68%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.31% -27.25% Phibro Animal Health 0.24% 18.08% 4.97%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.93) -15.03 Phibro Animal Health $1.02 billion 0.96 $2.42 million $0.06 401.23

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Enliven Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

