Andrew Balson Sells 6,970 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DPZ opened at $428.85 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

