ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 574,564 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 0.22.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

