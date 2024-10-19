Antonio F. Neri Sells 250,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

