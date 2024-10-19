Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

