Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 63,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 91,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 240,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

